The Florida International Panthers are +8000 to take home the CUSA title in 2023, according to sportsbooks, which ranks them seventh in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and break down the numbers you need to know before placing a futures bet.

Florida International Conference USA and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Conference USA Championship Odds: +8000 (Bet $10 to win $800)

+8000 (Bet $10 to win $800) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Florida International 2023 Schedule

Florida International will get the benefit of the ninth-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total from last season (56). The Panthers have games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including teams that collected nine or more wins and with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Louisiana Tech August 26 1 - Maine September 2 1 - North Texas September 9 2 - @ UConn September 16 3 - Liberty September 23 4 - @ New Mexico State October 4 6 - UTEP October 11 7 - @ Sam Houston October 18 8 - Jacksonville State October 25 9 - @ Middle Tennessee November 11 11 - @ Arkansas November 18 12 - Western Kentucky November 25 13 -

