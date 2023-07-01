Florida 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators' over/under for victories during the 2023 season, 5.5, is pretty low.
Florida Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5.5
|-120
|+100
|54.5%
Gators' 2022 Performance
- Florida ranked 37th in total offense (424.1 yards per game) and 97th in total defense (411.0 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Florida totaled 223.8 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 77th in FBS. On defense, it ranked 84th, giving up 235.8 passing yards per game.
- Last year UF won just once away from home and had a 5-2 record at home.
- As underdogs, the Gators picked up just two victories (2-4). When favored, they went 4-3.
Florida's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|2,549 YDS (53.8%) / 17 TD / 9 INT
654 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 50.3 RUSH YPG
|Montrell Johnson
|RB
|841 YDS / 10 TD / 64.7 YPG / 5.4 YPC
12 REC / 58 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4.5 REC YPG
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|719 YDS / 6 TD / 55.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|33 REC / 661 YDS / 5 TD / 50.8 YPG
|Amari Burney
|LB
|57 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Rashad Torrence
|DB
|66 TKL / 0.0 TFL
|Trey Dean III
|DB
|62 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Ventrell Miller
|LB
|52 TKL / 4.0 TFL
Gators' Strength of Schedule
- Based on their opponents' combined win total last season (84), the Gators have the eighth-hardest schedule in college football.
- Florida will have the 12th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year (63).
- In 2023, Florida will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including five that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that had three or fewer wins a season ago.
Florida 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Utah
|August 31
|-
|-
|2
|McNeese
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Tennessee
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Charlotte
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Kentucky
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Vanderbilt
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ South Carolina
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|Georgia
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Arkansas
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ LSU
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Missouri
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Florida State
|November 25
|-
|-
