Devin White is +12500 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 40th-best in the NFL, making him a long shot for the award.

Devin White 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +12500 40th Bet $100 to win $12,500

Devin White Insights

White delivered 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

The Buccaneers ranked ninth in pass defense last year (203.6 passing yards allowed per game), but they thrived on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 269.8 passing yards per game.

Tampa Bay was a bottom-five run offense last year, ranking worst with 76.9 rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 15th in the NFL (120.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

All Buccaneers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Baker Mayfield +12500 (28th in NFL) Devin White +12500 (40th in NFL) Antoine Winfield Jr. +15000 (45th in NFL) Lavonte David +20000 (51st in NFL) Shaquil Barrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Rachaad White +15000 (61st in NFL) Mike Evans +15000 (61st in NFL) Chris Godwin +15000 (61st in NFL) Vita Vea +25000 (71st in NFL)

