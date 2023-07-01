The 2023 campaign kicks off for Dee Delaney when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Dee Delaney Injury Status

Delaney is currently not on the injury report.

Dee Delaney 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 25 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Dee Delaney 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 6 @Steelers 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 7 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 8 0 0

