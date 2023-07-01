On Saturday, Christian Bethancourt (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has homered in 13.5% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.

In 28.8% of his games this season, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (40.4%), including six games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .264 AVG .205 .287 OBP .226 .484 SLG .352 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 12 RBI 9 26/3 K/BB 26/3 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings