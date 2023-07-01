Chris Godwin is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Chris Godwin Injury Status

Godwin is currently not on the injured list.

Chris Godwin 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 142 TAR, 104 REC, 1,023 YDS, 3 TD

Chris Godwin Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 118.80 110 26 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 119.39 105 33 2023 ADP - 76 30

Chris Godwin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cowboys 3 3 35 0 Week 4 Chiefs 10 7 59 0 Week 5 Falcons 6 6 61 0 Week 6 @Steelers 12 6 95 0 Week 7 @Panthers 13 7 43 0 Week 8 Ravens 11 6 75 0 Week 9 Rams 10 7 36 0 Week 10 Seahawks 8 6 71 1 Week 12 @Browns 13 12 110 1 Week 13 Saints 13 8 63 0 Week 14 @49ers 9 5 54 0 Week 15 Bengals 8 8 83 1 Week 16 @Cardinals 10 8 63 0 Week 17 Panthers 9 9 120 0 Week 18 @Falcons 7 6 55 0 Wild Card Cowboys 13 10 85 0

