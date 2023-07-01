With +15000 odds to win the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Chris Godwin is a long shot for the award (61st-best odds in league).

Chris Godwin 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +15000 61st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Chris Godwin Insights

Godwin chipped in with 104 catches for 1,023 yards and three TDs last season, getting 142 targets and putting up 68.2 yards per game.

The Buccaneers, who were 25th in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 66.1% of the time while running the football 33.9% of the time.

Tampa Bay ranked ninth in pass defense last season (203.6 passing yards allowed per game), but it played really well on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 269.8 passing yards per game.

All Buccaneers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Baker Mayfield +12500 (28th in NFL) Devin White +12500 (40th in NFL) Antoine Winfield Jr. +15000 (45th in NFL) Lavonte David +20000 (51st in NFL) Shaquil Barrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Rachaad White +15000 (61st in NFL) Mike Evans +15000 (61st in NFL) Chris Godwin +15000 (61st in NFL) Vita Vea +25000 (71st in NFL)

