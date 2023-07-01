Chase Edmonds: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Chase Edmonds is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash with the Minnesota Vikings in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Chase Edmonds Injury Status
Edmonds is currently listed as active.
Chase Edmonds 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|68 CAR, 245 YDS (3.6 YPC), 2 TD
|24 TAR, 16 REC, 157 YDS, 1 TD
Chase Edmonds Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|58.20
|219
|52
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|49.53
|268
|69
|2023 ADP
|-
|253
|68
Other Buccaneers Players
Chase Edmonds 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Patriots
|12
|25
|0
|4
|40
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|5
|33
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|6
|21
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|5
|6
|0
|2
|14
|1
|Week 5
|@Jets
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|2
|3
|0
|2
|28
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|7
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Titans
|2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|6
|31
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|7
|34
|0
|3
|39
|0
|Week 18
|Chargers
|9
|45
|0
|0
|0
|0
