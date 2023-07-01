Chase Edmonds is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash with the Minnesota Vikings in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Chase Edmonds Injury Status

Edmonds is currently listed as active.

Is Edmonds your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Chase Edmonds 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 68 CAR, 245 YDS (3.6 YPC), 2 TD 24 TAR, 16 REC, 157 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Edmonds and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chase Edmonds Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 58.20 219 52 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 49.53 268 69 2023 ADP - 253 68

Other Buccaneers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Chase Edmonds 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Patriots 12 25 0 4 40 0 Week 2 @Ravens 5 33 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Bills 6 21 2 1 6 0 Week 4 @Bengals 5 6 0 2 14 1 Week 5 @Jets 1 1 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 2 3 0 2 28 0 Week 7 Steelers 7 17 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 4 14 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Titans 2 9 0 1 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 2 6 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Rams 6 31 0 2 22 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 7 34 0 3 39 0 Week 18 Chargers 9 45 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.