Canada Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
At the 2023 Women's World Cup, Canada is +195 to win Group B. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Canada is +2500.
Canada: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+2500
|9
|2
|Odds to Win Group B
|+195
|10
|2
Canada: Last World Cup Performance
At the previous World Cup, Nichelle Prince and Kadeisha Buchanan were the team's leading scorers, each with one goal.
Canada: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Nigeria
|July 20
|10:30 PM ET
|-
|-
|Ireland
|July 26
|8:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Australia
|July 31
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Canada Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Allysha Chapman
|34
|2
|Houston Dash (United States)
|Quinn
|27
|5
|OL Reign (United States)
|Shelina Zadorsky
|30
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Jayde Riviere
|22
|-
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Kadeisha Buchanan
|27
|3
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Jade Rose
|20
|21
|Harvard University (United States)
|Vanessa Gilles
|26
|14
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Kailen Sheridan
|27
|1
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Lysianne Proulx
|24
|22
|SCU Torreense (Portugal)
|Sabrina D'Angelo
|30
|18
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Jessie Fleming
|25
|17
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Julia Grosso
|22
|7
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Jordyn Huitema
|22
|9
|OL Reign (United States)
|Deanne Rose
|24
|6
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Evelyne Viens
|26
|15
|Kristianstads DFF (Sweden)
|Cloe Lacasse
|30
|20
|SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal)
|Simi Awujo
|19
|8
|University of Southern California (United States)
|Christine Sinclair
|40
|12
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Clarissa Larisey
|24
|11
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Desiree Scott
|35
|-
|Kansas City Current (United States)
|Nichelle Prince
|28
|-
|Houston Dash (United States)
|Marie Yasmine Alidou d Anjou
|28
|-
|FC Famalicao (Portugal)
|Sophie Schmidt
|35
|13
|Houston Dash (United States)
|Ashley Lawrence
|28
|10
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Adriana Leon
|30
|19
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
