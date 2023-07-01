Cade Otton is ready to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers collide with the Minnesota Vikings in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Cade Otton Injury Status

Otton is currently not on the injury report.

Is Otton your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Cade Otton 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 65 TAR, 42 REC, 391 YDS, 2 TD

Rep Otton and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Otton Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 51.10 239 31 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 61.67 234 28 2023 ADP - 272 35

Other Buccaneers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cade Otton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Saints 2 1 4 0 Week 4 Chiefs 4 3 29 0 Week 5 Falcons 7 6 43 0 Week 6 @Steelers 3 2 23 0 Week 7 @Panthers 5 4 64 0 Week 8 Ravens 5 2 15 0 Week 9 Rams 6 5 68 1 Week 10 Seahawks 3 3 35 0 Week 13 Saints 10 6 28 1 Week 14 @49ers 5 4 28 0 Week 15 Bengals 1 1 20 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 7 2 12 0 Week 17 Panthers 6 2 17 0 Week 18 @Falcons 1 1 5 0 Wild Card Cowboys 7 4 58 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.