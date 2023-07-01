The 2023 campaign kicks off for Baker Mayfield when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Baker Mayfield Injury Status

Mayfield is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out Baker Mayfield NFL MVP Odds

Baker Mayfield 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 201-for-335 (60%), 2,163 YDS (6.5 YPA), 10 TD, 8 INT 31 CAR, 89 YDS, 1 TD

Baker Mayfield Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 121.42 107 27 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 189.16 43 31 2023 ADP - 241 32

Baker Mayfield 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Browns 16 27 235 1 1 5 6 1 Week 2 @Giants 14 29 145 1 0 6 35 0 Week 3 Saints 12 25 170 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 Cardinals 22 36 197 1 2 2 0 0 Week 5 49ers 20 36 215 0 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 14 20 155 2 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 21 33 196 0 2 2 12 0 Week 14 Raiders 22 35 230 1 0 4 10 0 Week 15 @Packers 12 21 111 1 1 1 1 0 Week 16 Broncos 24 28 230 2 0 2 2 0 Week 17 @Chargers 11 19 132 0 0 3 8 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 13 26 147 0 1 5 16 0

