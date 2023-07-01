With +15000 odds to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Antoine Winfield Jr. a long shot for the award (45th-best odds in league).

Antoine Winfield Jr. 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +15000 45th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Antoine Winfield Jr. Insights

In 13 games last year, Winfield delivered 4.0 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 80 tackles, and one interception.

The Buccaneers had the ninth-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (203.6 allowed per game), and they were more effective on offense, ranking second-best with 269.8 passing yards per game.

Tampa Bay ranked worst in rushing offense (76.9 rushing yards per game) last season, but it played better on defense, ranking 15th with 120.7 rushing yards allowed per contest.

All Buccaneers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Baker Mayfield +12500 (28th in NFL) Devin White +12500 (40th in NFL) Antoine Winfield Jr. +15000 (45th in NFL) Lavonte David +20000 (51st in NFL) Shaquil Barrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Rachaad White +15000 (61st in NFL) Mike Evans +15000 (61st in NFL) Chris Godwin +15000 (61st in NFL) Vita Vea +25000 (71st in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.