The 2023 season kicks off for Antoine Winfield Jr. when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Injury Status

Winfield is currently not on the injured list.

Antoine Winfield Jr. 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 80 Tackles (7 for loss), 4 Sacks, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Antoine Winfield Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cowboys 0 0 6 1 1 Week 2 @Saints 1 0 7 0 0 Week 3 Packers 0 0 6 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 0 0 5 0 0 Week 5 Falcons 1 2 8 0 1 Week 6 @Steelers 1 2 5 0 0 Week 7 @Panthers 0 1 2 0 0 Week 10 Seahawks 0 1 5 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 0 0 7 0 0 Week 15 Bengals 0 0 3 0 1 Week 16 @Cardinals 0 0 7 0 0 Week 17 Panthers 1 1 6 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 0 0 13 0 0 Wild Card Cowboys 0 0 7 0 0

