Anthony Nelson: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Anthony Nelson when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Anthony Nelson Injury Status
Nelson is currently not on the injured list.
Is Nelson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Anthony Nelson 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|44 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 5.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Rep Nelson and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Buccaneers Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Anthony Nelson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Cowboys
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Browns
|1.0
|2.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Bengals
|0.5
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Cardinals
|1.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Panthers
|1.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.