Looking at odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy is currently +6000 -- see below for more stats and info.

Andrei Vasilevskiy's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +6000 (16th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)

Andrei Vasilevskiy 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 11 Goaltending Record -- 6-5-0 Shots Against 23.92 311 Goals Against 2.83 30 Saves 21.62 281 (1st) Save % -- 0.904

Andrei Vasilevskiy's Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

