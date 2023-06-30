Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on June 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 84 hits and an OBP of .407 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 13th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 48 of 69 games this season (69.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (36.2%).
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (17.4%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34.8% of his games this year, Diaz has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 39 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.341
|AVG
|.294
|.421
|OBP
|.390
|.536
|SLG
|.492
|13
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|19
|25/18
|K/BB
|21/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 79 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
