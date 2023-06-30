Yandy Diaz -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on June 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 84 hits and an OBP of .407 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 13th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 48 of 69 games this season (69.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (36.2%).

In 12 games this season, he has homered (17.4%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 34.8% of his games this year, Diaz has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 39 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .341 AVG .294 .421 OBP .390 .536 SLG .492 13 XBH 15 7 HR 5 19 RBI 19 25/18 K/BB 21/18 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings