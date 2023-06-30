Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on June 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .803, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .458 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Franco has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this year (53 of 77), with at least two hits 26 times (33.8%).
- In nine games this season, he has homered (11.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.8% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this season (33 of 77), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|35
|.297
|AVG
|.270
|.359
|OBP
|.329
|.515
|SLG
|.390
|22
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|12
|22/16
|K/BB
|21/12
|12
|SB
|13
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
