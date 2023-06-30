Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Vidal Brujan (batting .176 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and an RBI), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan is batting .220 with two doubles and two walks.
- In eight of 17 games this year (47.1%) Brujan has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.
- Brujan has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in six games this year (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.292
|AVG
|.154
|.320
|OBP
|.214
|.333
|SLG
|.192
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|2
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Miller (5-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.