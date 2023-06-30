On Friday, June 30, Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (56-28) visit Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (38-41) at T-Mobile Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +110 moneyline odds. The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.23 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (5-3, 3.88 ERA)

Rays vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 50 out of the 70 games, or 71.4%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Rays have a 46-13 record (winning 78% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Mariners have been victorious in eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Luke Raley 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +475 2nd 1st Win AL East -549 - 1st

