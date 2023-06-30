Bryce Miller takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +115 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rays failed to cover each time.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have a 50-20 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 71.4% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 45-12 (winning 78.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by bookmakers 84 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 47 of those games (47-33-4).

The Rays have covered 60% of their games this season, going 9-6-0 against the spread.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-10 22-18 25-13 31-15 44-24 12-4

