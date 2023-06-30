Rays vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (56-28) and the Seattle Mariners (38-41) facing off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 30.
The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryce Miller (5-3, 3.88 ERA).
Rays vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Rays vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 70 times and won 50, or 71.4%, of those games.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 46 of its 59 games, or 78%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
- Tampa Bay has scored 464 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|Royals
|L 9-4
|Yonny Chirinos vs Jordan Lyles
|June 25
|Royals
|W 3-1
|Tyler Glasnow vs Daniel Lynch
|June 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Taj Bradley vs Zac Gallen
|June 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Zach Eflin vs Zach Davies
|June 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 6-1
|Zack Littell vs Brandon Pfaadt
|June 30
|@ Mariners
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Bryce Miller
|July 1
|@ Mariners
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs George Kirby
|July 2
|@ Mariners
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Luis Castillo
|July 4
|Phillies
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Aaron Nola
|July 5
|Phillies
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Taijuan Walker
|July 6
|Phillies
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Cristopher Sanchez
