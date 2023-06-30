Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .224 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- In 56.9% of his games this year (29 of 51), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.6%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (13.7%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has had an RBI in 14 games this season (27.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|.264
|AVG
|.181
|.287
|OBP
|.205
|.484
|SLG
|.313
|12
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|8
|26/3
|K/BB
|25/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
