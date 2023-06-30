The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .224 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

In 56.9% of his games this year (29 of 51), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.6%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (13.7%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has had an RBI in 14 games this season (27.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .264 AVG .181 .287 OBP .205 .484 SLG .313 12 XBH 5 4 HR 3 12 RBI 8 26/3 K/BB 25/3 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings