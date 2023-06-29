The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

In 52 of 76 games this season (68.4%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (32.9%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (11.8%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Franco has an RBI in 25 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 34 .297 AVG .265 .359 OBP .327 .515 SLG .375 22 XBH 9 6 HR 3 27 RBI 10 22/16 K/BB 21/12 12 SB 13

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings