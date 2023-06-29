Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- In 52 of 76 games this season (68.4%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (32.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (11.8%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Franco has an RBI in 25 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|34
|.297
|AVG
|.265
|.359
|OBP
|.327
|.515
|SLG
|.375
|22
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|10
|22/16
|K/BB
|21/12
|12
|SB
|13
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Pfaadt makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.