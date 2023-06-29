After batting .156 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Vidal Brujan and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan is batting .213 with a double and a walk.

Brujan has recorded a hit in seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).

In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.

Brujan has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .292 AVG .130 .320 OBP .167 .333 SLG .130 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 4/0 2 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings