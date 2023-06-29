The Arizona Diamondbacks (48-33) will look to Christian Walker, on a 12-game hitting streak, against the Tampa Bay Rays (55-28) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will call on Brandon Pfaadt against the Rays and Yonny Chirinos (3-3).

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Chirinos - TB (3-3, 3.91 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

Chirinos (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.

During 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing batters.

Chirinos will look to collect his fifth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 11 outings this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt has been named the starter for the Diamondbacks and will make his first start this season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 24.

