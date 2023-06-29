Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Diamondbacks on June 29, 2023
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Wander Franco and Corbin Carroll are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off at Chase Field on Thursday (first pitch at 3:40 PM ET).
Rays vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 85 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He's slashing .282/.344/.452 so far this year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 84 hits with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 38 RBI.
- He has a .322/.407/.521 slash line so far this season.
- Diaz takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .550 with a double and a walk.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 28
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 25
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 24
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 22
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 84 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 29 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.
- He has a .296/.372/.567 slash line on the season.
- Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, a home run and four RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 24
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has collected 85 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .294/.373/.522 on the year.
- Marte has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .342 with a double, five home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 25
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
