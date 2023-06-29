When the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-33) and Tampa Bay Rays (55-28) square of at Chase Field on Thursday, June 29, Brandon Pfaadt will get the call for the Diamondbacks, while the Rays will send Yonny Chirinos to the hill. The game will begin at 3:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rays (-110). The total for the game has been set at 10 runs.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Chirinos - TB (3-3, 3.91 ERA)

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays and Diamondbacks game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rays (-110), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rays are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 26 out of the 37 games, or 70.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have gone 27-14 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (65.9% winning percentage).

Arizona has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have come away with three wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Manuel Margot 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +475 2nd 1st Win AL East -549 - 1st

