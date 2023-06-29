How to Watch the Rays vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays will play on Thursday at Chase Field, at 3:40 PM ET, with Corbin Carroll and Wander Franco among those expected to produce at the plate.
Rays vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays' 124 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 286 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 458 total runs this season.
- The Rays have an OBP of .336 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Rays rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Tampa Bay has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the third-best ERA (3.63) in the majors this season.
- The Rays have a combined 1.198 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will hand the ball to Yonny Chirinos (3-3) for his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up eight earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- Chirinos has four starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Royals
|W 11-3
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Zack Greinke
|6/24/2023
|Royals
|L 9-4
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jordan Lyles
|6/25/2023
|Royals
|W 3-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Daniel Lynch
|6/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Zac Gallen
|6/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Zach Davies
|6/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Brandon Pfaadt
|6/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Bryce Miller
|7/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|George Kirby
|7/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Luis Castillo
|7/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Aaron Nola
|7/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Taijuan Walker
