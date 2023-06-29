The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays will play on Thursday at Chase Field, at 3:40 PM ET, with Corbin Carroll and Wander Franco among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays' 124 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 286 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 458 total runs this season.

The Rays have an OBP of .336 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rays rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Tampa Bay has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the third-best ERA (3.63) in the majors this season.

The Rays have a combined 1.198 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will hand the ball to Yonny Chirinos (3-3) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

Chirinos has four starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Royals W 11-3 Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke 6/24/2023 Royals L 9-4 Home Yonny Chirinos Jordan Lyles 6/25/2023 Royals W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen 6/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Zach Eflin Zach Davies 6/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Yonny Chirinos Brandon Pfaadt 6/30/2023 Mariners - Away Shane McClanahan Bryce Miller 7/1/2023 Mariners - Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby 7/2/2023 Mariners - Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies - Home Yonny Chirinos Taijuan Walker

