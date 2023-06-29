Thursday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (55-28) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-33) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 3:40 PM ET on June 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt to the mound, while Yonny Chirinos (3-3) will get the nod for the Rays.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, Tampa Bay and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rays have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (30%) in those games.

This year, Tampa Bay has won three of 10 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 2 in MLB, scoring 5.5 runs per game (458 total runs).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.63 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule