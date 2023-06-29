Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 45 walks while batting .286.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 52 of 79 games this season (65.8%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (27.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 79), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has driven home a run in 30 games this season (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 50.6% of his games this season (40 of 79), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .298 AVG .273 .429 OBP .370 .539 SLG .410 15 XBH 9 9 HR 5 34 RBI 20 33/24 K/BB 46/21 6 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings