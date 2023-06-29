Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 45 walks while batting .286.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
  • Arozarena has gotten a hit in 52 of 79 games this season (65.8%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (27.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 79), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arozarena has driven home a run in 30 games this season (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
  • In 50.6% of his games this season (40 of 79), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 37
.298 AVG .273
.429 OBP .370
.539 SLG .410
15 XBH 9
9 HR 5
34 RBI 20
33/24 K/BB 46/21
6 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Pfaadt starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
