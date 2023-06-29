Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .266 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Margot is batting .316 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Margot has had a hit in 39 of 60 games this year (65.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.7%).

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.0%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 36.7% of his games this year, Margot has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 22 games this year (36.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .235 AVG .298 .299 OBP .349 .357 SLG .415 7 XBH 9 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 17/8 K/BB 17/7 2 SB 4

