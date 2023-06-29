Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .266 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Margot is batting .316 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Margot has had a hit in 39 of 60 games this year (65.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.7%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.0%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36.7% of his games this year, Margot has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (36.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.235
|AVG
|.298
|.299
|OBP
|.349
|.357
|SLG
|.415
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|17/8
|K/BB
|17/7
|2
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Pfaadt starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old righty.
