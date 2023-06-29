Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .269 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 13 walks.

In 56.7% of his games this season (34 of 60), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (23.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has driven home a run in 19 games this season (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 45.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.7%.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .241 AVG .293 .344 OBP .349 .518 SLG .586 13 XBH 13 4 HR 8 13 RBI 16 34/7 K/BB 31/6 6 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings