On Thursday, Isaac Paredes (.567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .264 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Paredes has recorded a hit in 40 of 72 games this season (55.6%), including 17 multi-hit games (23.6%).

He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has an RBI in 28 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year (38.9%), including 10 multi-run games (13.9%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .252 AVG .275 .353 OBP .379 .487 SLG .483 12 XBH 15 8 HR 5 31 RBI 19 23/15 K/BB 27/13 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings