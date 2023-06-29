Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Harold Ramirez (batting .212 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .291 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- Ramirez has gotten a hit in 38 of 61 games this year (62.3%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (31.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this year (37.7%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 27 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|26
|.286
|AVG
|.298
|.344
|OBP
|.323
|.571
|SLG
|.351
|17
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|10
|32/10
|K/BB
|14/4
|3
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
- The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Pfaadt starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 24-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
