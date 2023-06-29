On Thursday, Harold Ramirez (batting .212 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .291 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in 38 of 61 games this year (62.3%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (31.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this year (37.7%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 27 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 26 .286 AVG .298 .344 OBP .323 .571 SLG .351 17 XBH 3 8 HR 1 24 RBI 10 32/10 K/BB 14/4 3 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings