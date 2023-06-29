Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Francisco Mejia -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is hitting .231 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Mejia has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year (15 of 36), with two or more runs four times (11.1%).
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.203
|AVG
|.263
|.235
|OBP
|.306
|.391
|SLG
|.386
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|20/3
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Pfaadt will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
