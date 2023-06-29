Francisco Mejia -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is hitting .231 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Mejia has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year (15 of 36), with two or more runs four times (11.1%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .203 AVG .263 .235 OBP .306 .391 SLG .386 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 8 RBI 4 20/3 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings