Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (batting .381 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 81 hits, batting .315 this season with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 15th in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 47 of 67 games this year (70.1%), including multiple hits 24 times (35.8%).
- He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 24 games this season (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 37 games this year (55.2%), including 11 multi-run games (16.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.341
|AVG
|.286
|.421
|OBP
|.380
|.536
|SLG
|.487
|13
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|19
|25/18
|K/BB
|20/16
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 7.82 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .315 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.