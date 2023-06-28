On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (batting .381 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 81 hits, batting .315 this season with 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 15th in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 47 of 67 games this year (70.1%), including multiple hits 24 times (35.8%).

He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven home a run in 24 games this season (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 37 games this year (55.2%), including 11 multi-run games (16.4%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .341 AVG .286 .421 OBP .380 .536 SLG .487 13 XBH 14 7 HR 5 19 RBI 19 25/18 K/BB 20/16 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings