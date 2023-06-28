Wander Franco -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .800, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

In 68.0% of his 75 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

In 12.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has an RBI in 25 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.3% of his games this year (31 of 75), with two or more runs 10 times (13.3%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 33 .297 AVG .265 .359 OBP .329 .515 SLG .379 22 XBH 9 6 HR 3 27 RBI 10 22/16 K/BB 21/12 12 SB 13

