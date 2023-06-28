Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .800, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- In 68.0% of his 75 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- In 12.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has an RBI in 25 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.3% of his games this year (31 of 75), with two or more runs 10 times (13.3%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|33
|.297
|AVG
|.265
|.359
|OBP
|.329
|.515
|SLG
|.379
|22
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|10
|22/16
|K/BB
|21/12
|12
|SB
|13
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.44 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies (1-4 with a 7.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.82, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .315 against him.
