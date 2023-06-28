Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vidal Brujan is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 24, when he went 2-for-3 with a double against the Royals.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan is batting .227 with a double and a walk.
- Brujan is batting .294 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Brujan has had a hit in seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), including multiple hits three times (20.0%).
- He has not homered in his 15 games this season.
- Brujan has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.292
|AVG
|.150
|.320
|OBP
|.190
|.333
|SLG
|.150
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|2
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Davies (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his ninth start of the season. He has a 7.82 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.82, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .315 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.