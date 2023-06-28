Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks while batting .214.
- In 33 of 62 games this season (53.2%) Walls has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (9.7%).
- In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has had an RBI in 17 games this season (27.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (43.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.184
|AVG
|.241
|.304
|OBP
|.328
|.265
|SLG
|.491
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|18
|29/16
|K/BB
|30/14
|7
|SB
|9
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.82, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .315 against him.
