Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Corbin Carroll and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Eflin Stats

The Rays' Zach Eflin (9-3) will make his 15th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Eflin has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.35), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Jun. 23 6.0 7 3 3 7 2 at Padres Jun. 17 6.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Athletics Jun. 12 4.2 5 4 4 6 2 vs. Twins Jun. 6 6.2 3 0 0 9 1 at Cubs May. 31 6.0 4 3 3 5 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Franco Stats

Franco has 84 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a .283/.345/.455 slash line so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (80 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .289/.403/.480 on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 22 3-for-5 0 0 3 3 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has recorded 83 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.373/.571 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Giants Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 24 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 84 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .295/.374/.526 so far this year.

Marte takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with four home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jun. 25 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 24 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0

