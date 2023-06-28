On Wednesday, June 28, Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (54-28) visit Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (48-32) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +130 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (9-3, 3.35 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (1-4, 7.82 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Rays' game against the Diamondbacks but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rays (-155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rays to take down the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Rays emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.45.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Randy Arozarena get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 49 (71%) of those contests.

The Rays have a 35-9 record (winning 79.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 3-3 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 21, or 53.8%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 5-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Luke Raley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Francisco Mejía 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +475 2nd 1st Win AL East -649 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.