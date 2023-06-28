How to Watch the Rays vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks are ready for a matchup with Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 124 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay is second in MLB, slugging .461.
- The Rays' .264 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (455 total runs).
- The Rays are third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.
- The Rays' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.200).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin (9-3 with a 3.35 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Eflin is aiming for his third straight quality start.
- Eflin will look to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/22/2023
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Jose Cuas
|6/23/2023
|Royals
|W 11-3
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Zack Greinke
|6/24/2023
|Royals
|L 9-4
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jordan Lyles
|6/25/2023
|Royals
|W 3-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Daniel Lynch
|6/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Zac Gallen
|6/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Zach Davies
|6/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Zach Davies
|6/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Bryce Miller
|7/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|George Kirby
|7/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Luis Castillo
|7/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Aaron Nola
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
