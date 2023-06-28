Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

The favored Rays have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +130. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -155 +130 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rays failed to cover each time.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have gone 49-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 71% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 35-9 record (winning 79.5% of its games).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this game.

In the 82 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-31-4).

The Rays have covered 60% of their games this season, going 9-6-0 against the spread.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-10 20-18 24-13 30-15 42-24 12-4

