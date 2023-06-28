Wednesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (54-28) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-32) clashing at Chase Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 28.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (9-3, 3.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zach Davies (1-4, 7.82 ERA).

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 7, Diamondbacks 6.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rays failed to cover each time.

The Rays have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 49 (71%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 35-9, a 79.5% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 455 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule