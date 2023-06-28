Rays vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 28
Wednesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (54-28) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-32) clashing at Chase Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 28.
The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (9-3, 3.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zach Davies (1-4, 7.82 ERA).
Rays vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Rays vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 7, Diamondbacks 6.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Rays failed to cover each time.
- The Rays have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 49 (71%) of those contests.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 35-9, a 79.5% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 455 total runs this season.
- The Rays have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 22
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Shane McClanahan vs Jose Cuas
|June 23
|Royals
|W 11-3
|Zach Eflin vs Zack Greinke
|June 24
|Royals
|L 9-4
|Yonny Chirinos vs Jordan Lyles
|June 25
|Royals
|W 3-1
|Tyler Glasnow vs Daniel Lynch
|June 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Taj Bradley vs Zac Gallen
|June 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Zach Davies
|June 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Zach Davies
|June 30
|@ Mariners
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Bryce Miller
|July 1
|@ Mariners
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs George Kirby
|July 2
|@ Mariners
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Luis Castillo
|July 4
|Phillies
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Aaron Nola
