Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .270 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 13 walks.
- Raley has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (33 of 59), with more than one hit 14 times (23.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 59), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has an RBI in 18 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 59 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.241
|AVG
|.295
|.344
|OBP
|.352
|.518
|SLG
|.600
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|8
|13
|RBI
|15
|34/7
|K/BB
|30/6
|6
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies (1-4 with a 7.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 7.82 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .315 to opposing hitters.
