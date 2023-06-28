On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 10 doubles, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .227.

Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 28.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .264 AVG .185 .287 OBP .209 .484 SLG .321 12 XBH 5 4 HR 3 12 RBI 8 26/3 K/BB 25/3 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings