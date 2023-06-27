The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Royals.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 80 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .316 with 27 extra-base hits.

He ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 66), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in 24 games this season (36.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 56.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 16.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 29 .341 AVG .287 .421 OBP .383 .536 SLG .496 13 XBH 14 7 HR 5 19 RBI 19 25/18 K/BB 20/16 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings