Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .214 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- In 53.2% of his games this season (33 of 62), Walls has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (9.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has driven home a run in 17 games this season (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.3%.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.184
|AVG
|.241
|.304
|OBP
|.328
|.265
|SLG
|.491
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|18
|29/16
|K/BB
|30/14
|7
|SB
|9
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.45 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (9-2) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.84), 16th in WHIP (1.088), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
