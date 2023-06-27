On Tuesday, June 27, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (47-32) host Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (54-27) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rays +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (9-2, 2.84 ERA) vs Taj Bradley - TB (5-3, 3.86 ERA)

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 25, or 69.4%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 19-8 record (winning 70.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win three times (33.3%) in those games.

The Rays have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +475 2nd 1st Win AL East -751 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.