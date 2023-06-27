Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays' 123 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Tampa Bay is second in MLB with a .463 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Tampa Bay is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 451 total runs this season.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rays rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Tampa Bay strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Rays pitchers have a 1.198 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (5-3) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Bradley has made seven starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Orioles W 7-2 Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Jose Cuas 6/23/2023 Royals W 11-3 Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke 6/24/2023 Royals L 9-4 Home Yonny Chirinos Jordan Lyles 6/25/2023 Royals W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen 6/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Zach Eflin Tommy Henry 6/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Yonny Chirinos Zach Davies 6/30/2023 Mariners - Away Shane McClanahan Bryce Miller 7/1/2023 Mariners - Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby 7/2/2023 Mariners - Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo

